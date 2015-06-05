2B Ruben Tejada was 1-for-3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly in his first game back at second base after starting the previous seven and eight of 12 at third base. He flip-flopped with Daniel Murphy, and manager Terry Collins indicated before the game he planned to give the new alignment a long look, although Murphy sustained a left quadriceps injury and was removed in the third inning. Collins said Tejada would stay at second base if Murphy cannot return quickly. “We have to start putting our best defense out there,” Collins said. “I‘m a true believer in good pitching and good defense, and we certainly have the good pitching.” Tejada never played third in his six-year career until getting a start there May 14. He has played 351 games at shortstop and 107 at second base.

C Travis d‘Arnaud began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Thursday, going 1-for-2 with a walk. He went on the disabled list in late April due to a fractured right hand, and his recovery was slowed when he sustained a bone bruise in his right wrist while rehabbing for St. Lucie last week.

RHP Matt Harvey gave up two solo home runs and struck out nine in seven innings to break a three-game losing streak Thursday. It was his first victory since May 1, and he said a second-inning homer by Arizona C Jarrod Saltalamacchia got him going. “I kind of got angry that my last couple of starts weren’t very good, and I think I needed to put an end to that and started getting a little more aggressive,” he said. “Once that (homer) happened, I didn’t want to let the team down again. For me, it was more of an anger than anything. Just tried to keep them off the board.” Harvey struck out three in both the third and fourth innings of the 6-2 victory, and he fanned Nos. 3-4 hitters Paul Goldschmidt and Yasmany Tomas with runners on first and third to end the third.

RHP Jeurys Familia got his 16th save, his second five-out save of the season, when he entered with Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt batting with a runner on first base and one out in the eighth inning of a 4-2 game. Familia threw two wild pitches as the runner took third, then struck out Goldschmidt on a 99 mph, four-seam fastball. “I wasn’t going to let Goldschmidt hit against anybody but him,” Collins said. After a walk, Familia got out of the inning on a groundout.

2B Dilson Herrera began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a double and two strikeouts. He has been sidelined since May 15 due to a broken tip of his right middle finger.

RF Michael Cuddyer (neck) returned to the starting lineup Thursday after missing a game with neck soreness. He went 1-for-5 in the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

RF John Mayberry Jr. collected a career-high four hits in a rare start, entering the lineup after Arizona changed starting pitchers to go with LHP Robbie Ray. Mayberry had two doubles and added a two-run homer in the ninth inning for some breathing room in a 6-2 victory. “We learned late, but you have to come to the ballpark ready to play each and every day. You can’t be surprised,” said Mayberry, who had only seven hits in 51 previous at-bats. Mayberry singled in a three-run sixth inning that gave the Mets the lead and doubled and scored in the eighth inning, his second double. “We needed a big night like that from John, and so did John,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “It’s been tough to get him in the lineup. We know he can do damage.” Mayberry had made only seven starts since April 25 and had four hits in his last 39 at-bats coming in.

2B/3B Daniel Murphy made his first start at third base since May 15, but he left in the third inning with tightness in his left quadriceps.

RHP Dillon Gee gave up seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in four innings in a 7-3 loss at San Diego on Wednesday, but manager Terry Collins said it was too early to tell if Gee would made his next start in the Mets’ six-man rotation. “I haven’t got there yet today,” Collins said. “A lot going on. As of right now, I would have to say he probably will. But things can change.” The Mets have on off day Monday, so keeping Gee in the rotation would give RHP Matt Harvey, LHP Jon Niese, RHP Bartolo Colon and RHP Jacob deGrom six days off between starts. Gee, 0-3 with a 4.46 ERA, has made six starts. Gee’s start in San Diego was his first in a month after he missed time with strained groin.