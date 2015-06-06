INF Danny Muno was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday after 2B/3B Daniel Murphy was placed on the disabled list with a strained left quadriceps. Muno, in his third stint with the Mets this season, has one hit in 15 at-bats in nine games, mostly as a pinch-hitter. He was hitting .269 with one homer, 12 RBIs and three stolen bases at Las Vegas.

3B Eric Campbell was 1-for-4 with a an RBI single while making his 25th start of the season at third base Friday, entering the lineup after 2B/3B Daniel Murphy was placed on the disabled list with a strained left quadriceps. Campbell’s RBI single in the fourth inning that gave the Mets a 2-1 lead snapped an 0-for-27 skid. “He’s hit the ball hard,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “He’s still had good at-bats. He battles at-bats. He’s athletic.” Campbell will not be the regular at third, with Collins saying, “It will just be a day-to-day decision.” 2B Ruben Tejada will remain at second, Collins said, leaving INF Danny Muno as the only other infielder on the roster.

C Kevin Plawecki did not start Friday because he was not feeling well, and Mets manager Terry Collins said the team was not sure what the issue was. Plawecki, who had a two-run double and scored a run Friday, missed a week last summer with symptoms of vertigo, and Collins said this illness is “similar.” 3B Eric Campbell is the backup catcher, Collins said, and INF Danny Muno also can catch.

2B/3B Daniel Murphy was placed on the disabled list Friday after an MRI revealed a strained left quadriceps. Mets manager Terry Collins said Thursday he had hoped to keep Murphy at third base for the long term while David Wright heals, but that changed when Murphy suffered his injury while running out a ground ball in the third inning of Thursday’s 6-2 victory over Arizona. “It’s not real serious,” Collins said, “but David’s hamstring wasn’t very serious either.” Wright has been out since April 15, and there is no timetable for his return.

LHP Jon Niese gave up three runs in six innings, striking out eight, on Friday. He lost a 2-1 lead by giving up two runs in the sixth inning, about the time water started seeping through the Chase Field retractable roof and dripping just to the right side of the rubber. “I knew it was there because it was right in front of me,” Niese said of the water. “I am looking at the signs and water is dripping right in front of me. If I noticed it I am sure the hitters were noticing it. There was kind of a big puddle on the mound. It kind of collected water on the mound. All of a sudden I felt some drops on my arm.”