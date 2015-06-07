C Travis D‘Arnaud (broken right little finger) went 3-for-4 with an RBI and played the full nine innings in a rehab start for Class A St. Lucie. D‘Arnaud, sidelined since April 20, could return to the Mets’ lineup within the next week.

SS Wilmer Flores was held out of the starting lineup for what manager Terry Collins termed as general soreness. Flores is sitting on a seven-game hitting streak, one game short of a career high. Ruben Tejada started in Flores’ place and hit second. He went 1-for-3 with a walk.

OF Juan Lagares hit a line-drive home run in the second inning that bounced off the top of the right field fence and into the stands. It was Linares’ second home run of the season and first since May 9. Of Lagares’ 10 career home runs, eight either tied the game or gave the Mets the lead.

2B Dilson Herrera (fractured right middle finger) went 1-for-4 and played the full nine innings in a rehab start for Class A St. Lucie. Herrera, out since May 15, could return to the Mets within the next week.

RHP Bartolo Colon cruised through the first 6 2/3 innings against Arizona but surrendered a 1-0 lead on two pitches in the seventh. Colon had faced only three batters over the minimum when SS Chris Owings singled to left. C Welington Castillo then lined the first pitch he saw into the first row of the left field stands to put the Diamondbacks ahead. Even in the loss, Colon gave up fewer than three earned runs for the first time since May 5 and only the fourth time this season. He struck out seven, walked one and recorded his fourth hit of the season, two fewer than his career best of six set in 2002. Colon’s seven strikeouts were his highest since he fanned nine May 5 against Baltimore.

LF Michael Cuddyer extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth-inning single. The streak is Cuddyer’s longest since August 17-26, 2013, when he also hit in 10 straight. Cuddyer has reached base safely in 17 of his past 18 games overall. The hit was only Cuddyer’s second in nine career at-bats against Diamondbacks RHP Chase Anderson. He added an eighth-inning single off RHP Addison Reed.

RHP Dillon Gee was demoted to the Mets’ bullpen by manager Terry Collins on Saturday as the club shifts to a five-man rotation. Gee said, “I‘m almost at the point now where I don’t even care anymore.” He is 0-3 with a 4.46 ERA, but he allowed seven runs -- four earned -- over four innings in his first start back after a month-long stint on the disabled list with a groin injury.