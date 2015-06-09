FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
The Aftermath of Irma
Washington's fiscal showdown
North Korea
#US MLB
June 10, 2015 / 4:18 AM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Travis d‘Arnaud moved his rehab assignment from Class A St. Lucie to Triple-A Las Vegas, and he went 1-for-5 with a double Monday. D‘Arnaud has been out since April 20 with a metacarpal fracture of his right little finger, and he went 6-for-16 (.375) with four RBIs in five games for St. Lucie. He is on track to rejoin the Mets within the next week.

2B Dilson Herrera moved his rehab assignment from Class A St. Lucie to Triple-A Las Vegas, and he went 1-for-5 with an RBI on Monday. Herrera has been sidelined since May 15 with a fractured right middle finger, and he went 5-for-11 (.455) in three games for St. Lucie. He is on track to rejoin the Mets within the next week.

