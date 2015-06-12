INF Ruben Tejada was placed on the paternity leave list by the Mets on Thursday, hours after his daughter was born. Tejada will be away from the Mets for between one and three games. He is hitting .269 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 31 games, though he is hitless in his last 13 at-bats.

INF Dilson Herrera was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday, when he went 0-for-3 in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Giants. Herrera was injured May 15, when he suffered a broken tip of his right middle finger after being hit by a grounder during batting practice. He hit .400 (8-for-20) with two RBI in five rehab between Class A St. Lucie and Triple-A Las Vegas. Herrera, who is expected to see regular time at second base until injured 2B Daniel Murphy returns from the disabled list, is hitting .216 with one homer and three RBIs in 11 games for the Mets.

C Kevin Plawecki (dizziness) has been diagnosed with badly clogged sinuses. Plawecki has battled dizziness for weeks and has missed five of the Mets’ last six games. Manager Terry Collins said Thursday night that doctors determined Plawecki’s condition was worsened by flying. Collins also said the Mets wouldn’t be as hamstrung, roster-wise, on Friday, which could mean that Plawecki will be healthy enough to play or that he could be either placed on the disabled list or sent to Triple-A Las Vegas. Plawecki is hitting .211 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 33 games.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to move into a tie for the National League lead in wins on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opening game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Colon remained stuck at eight wins in taking a hard-luck loss in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1. It was the 24th straight start in which Colon earned a decision. Colon is 6-2 with a 2.48 ERA in eight career starts against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves on Apr. 23, when Colon gave up three runs over six innings in the Mets’ 6-3 victory at Citi Field.

INF Daniel Murphy (left quad strain) is scheduled to bat in an extended spring training league game at the Mets’ complex in Florida on Friday. General manager Sandy Alderson said Murphy wouldn’t run the bases. Alderson also said Murphy feels good and has a chance to come off the disabled list as soon as he is eligible on June 20. Murphy is hitting .283 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games.

RHP Bobby Parnell was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday but didn’t pitch in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the Giants. Parnell, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since suffering an elbow injury March 31, 2014, that required Tommy John surgery, has 36 big league saves but is expected to be eased into higher leverage situations after struggling badly during his rehab. He posted an 11.57 ERA, allowed 36 baserunners over 14 innings and threw his fastball in the low-90s instead of the mid-to-high 90s, as he did prior to getting hurt.

RHP Dillon Gee was placed on the bereavement list by the Mets on Thursday. Gee has traveled back to Texas to attend the funeral of his grandmother and will be away from the Mets for at least three games. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in seven games (six starts). Gee was moved to the bullpen last week and allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings on Tuesday in his first relief appearance since May 4, 2011.