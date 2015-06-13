RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday prior to the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Braves. Goeddel last pitched Thursday, when he tossed a scoreless eighth inning in the Mets’ 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants. It was the 20th scoreless outing in 22 appearances this season for Goeddel, who has a 1.96 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 23 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on April 8.

INF Danny Muno was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, when he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 5-3 win over the Braves. Muno was optioned to Las Vegas on Wednesday but was allowed to return before the usual 10-day minimum because RHP Erik Goeddel was placed on the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. He will likely be used in a utility role. It is the fourth stint in the majors this season for Muno, who has just two hits in 21 at-bats for the Mets. He is hitting .269 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 31 games for Las Vegas.

SS Wilmer Flores had a memorable debut as a big league cleanup hitter Friday, when he homered in his first at-bat to give the Mets a lead they’d never relinquish in a 5-3 win. Flores batted cleanup because the Mets’ normal cleanup batter, 1B/LF Michael Cuddyer, batted third in place of 1B Lucas Duda, who got the night off. The homer was the 10th of the season for Flores, who became the third Mets shortstop to homer out of the cleanup spot and the first since Howard Johnson did it on May 12, 1991. Flores is also the fourth Mets shortstop to hit at least 10 homers in a season and the first since Jose Reyes hit 11 in 2010. The 10 homers tie Flores for the major league lead among shortstops with Jhonny Peralta of the St. Louis Cardinals. Flores is batting .249 and leads the Mets in both homers and RBIs (29).

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to extend his winning streak to five decisions on Saturday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. DeGrom earned the win in his most recent start on Sunday, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 over seven innings as the Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-3. In his last five starts, deGrom is 4-0 with a 1.24 ERA while striking out 44 and allowing just 23 baserunners over 36 1/3 innings. The stretch has lowered his overall ERA from 3.46 to 2.42, which was the sixth-lowest in the National League entering Friday. DeGrom is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in three career starts against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves last Sept. 21, when deGrom made the final appearance of his Rookie of the Year season and allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings as the Mets beat the Braves, 10-2, at Turner Field.

RHP Dillon Gee is returning to the Mets’ rotation, at least temporarily. Gee, who is currently on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother in Texas, will return to the Mets on Sunday and start the series finale against the Braves. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets are not returning to a six-man rotation, of which Gee was briefly a part of earlier this month before being demoted to the bullpen on June 6. However, Collins said he wanted to give Gee a spot start so that RHPs Noah Syndergaard and RHP Matt Harvey could get an extra day of rest during a stretch in which the Mets play 13 games in as many days. Gee will be making his first start since June 3, when he gave up seven runs (four earned) over four innings in a 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season.