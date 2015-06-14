3B Danny Muno had a game to forget Saturday, when he tied a team record by committing three errors in the Mets’ 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Braves. Muno muffed a grounder and was charged with two throwing errors before being lifted for 3B Eric Campbell in the ninth inning. None of Muno’s errors led to runs, but the first two came with starting RHP Jacob deGrom on the mound and manager Terry Collins said the miscues may have cost deGrom a chance to pitch the eighth. Muno is the first Mets player to commit three errors since 3B David Wright did it against the Braves on April 19, 2006. Muno also went 0-for-3 at the plate and is just 2-for-24 this season.

LHP Jerry Blevins (broken left arm) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. The transaction made room for OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis on the 40-man roster. On April 19, Blevins was hit by a comebacker against the Miami Marlins. General manager Sandy Alderson said earlier this week that Blevins has yet to resume throwing. Before getting hurt, Blevins had retired all 15 batters he faced over seven appearances.

2B Daniel Murphy (left quad strain) had six at-bats in an extended spring-training game Friday, though he did not run the bases. The at-bats were the first for Murphy since he was injured running out a grounder against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 4. The Mets are hopeful Murphy will return when eligible on June 20. He is batting .283 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games this season.

RHP Bobby Parnell finally made his return to the major leagues Saturday, when he recorded the final out in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 5-3, 11-inning loss to the Braves. Parnell hadn’t pitched for the Mets since March 31, 2014, when he suffered a season-ending elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery eight days later. He struggled badly during his minor league rehab, when he posted an 11.57 ERA and 2.57 WHIP over 15 games. Parnell has 36 career saves but is expected to pitch in a setup or middle relief role for the Mets following the emergence of RHP Jeurys Familia as New York’s closer.

RHP Dillon Gee will start the finale of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Gee was sent to the bullpen June 6, when the Mets shelved the idea of going with a six-man rotation, but he will make a spot start Sunday so the Mets can get RHP Noah Syndergaard and RHP Matt Harvey an extra day of rest during a stretch of 13 games in as many days. Gee last pitched Tuesday, when he gave up one run on three hits and one walk over 1 2/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He last started June 3, when he took the loss after allowing seven runs (four earned) over four innings vs. the San Diego Padres. Gee is 6-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 16 starts against the Braves.