INF Danny Muno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday prior to the Mets’ 10-8 win over the Braves. Muno has been recalled to the Mets four times this season -- most recently on Friday -- but is just 2-for-24 with 10 strikeouts. In Saturday’s 5-3, 11-inning loss, Muno went 0-for-3 at the plate and tied a team record by committing three errors at third base. He is hitting .269 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 31 games at Las Vegas.

INF Ruben Tejada was activated from the paternity leave list Sunday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Mets’ 10-8 win over the Braves. Tejada missed the previous three games following the birth of his daughter. He snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a second-inning double. Tejada is now batting .268 with one homer and 10 RBI in 97 at-bats.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will pitch against his original franchise on Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. Syndergaard was selected by the Blue Jays with the 38th pick of the 2010 draft and was traded on Dec. 17, 2012 to the Mets, along with C Travis d‘Arnaud, in the blockbuster seven-player deal that sent RHP R.A. Dickey to Toronto. In his last two starts, Syndergaard is 0-2 and has allowed 11 runs on 20 hits over just 10 innings as his overall ERA has risen from 1.82 to 4.15. This will be Syndergaard’s seventh career start and his first against an American League foe.

LHP Sean Gilmartin earned his first major league win Sunday, when he threw two hitless innings of relief in the Mets’ come-from-behind 10-8 victory over the Braves. The Mets trailed 8-5 when Gilmartin took the mound in the fifth, but he allowed only one walk while striking out three and moved in line for the win when CF Juan Lagares hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth. Gilmartin, whom the Mets acquired from the Minnesota Twins via the Rule 5 draft last December, has a 2.01 ERA in 24 appearances and has allowed just 22 baserunners (15 hits and seven walks) in 22 1/3 innings.

C Anthony Recker was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday prior to the Mets’ 10-8 win over the Braves. Recker opened the season as the Mets’ backup catcher but hit just .143 with two homers, three RBI and 20 strikeouts in 49 at-bats. With Recker at Las Vegas, rookie C Kevin Plawecki will become the backup to Travis d‘Arnaud.

RHP Dillon Gee was activated from the bereavement list Sunday, when he tied a career high by giving up eight runs yet was spared the loss when the Mets came back to stun the Braves, 10-8. Gee, who missed the previous three games following the death of his grandmother, gave up 11 hits (one shy of his career high) and one walk while striking out four over 3 2/3 innings. The Mets trailed 8-3 after four but scored seven runs in the next three innings. Gee hadn’t given up eight runs in a start since Aug. 22, 2011, when he also lasted just 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. With Sunday’s performance, his overall ERA soared from 4.50 to 5.90.