RHP Akeel Morris was recalled from Class A St. Lucie on Monday. He did not pitch in the Mets’ 4-3, 11-inning win. Morris is likely up to provide some depth for a bullpen that threw 9 1/3 innings on Saturday and Sunday. He earned the promotion after going 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA, 13 saves and 46 strikeouts in 32 innings over 24 games for St. Lucie. Morris is 12-12 with a 2.79 ERA, 32 saves and 334 strikeouts in 248 1/3 innings in six professional seasons since the Mets selected him in the 10th round of the 2010 draft.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to snap out of the longest slump of his career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the finale of a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citi Field. Harvey took the loss in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up seven runs (tying a career high) on nine hits and two walks while striking out a career-low two over six innings as the Mets fell to the San Francisco Giants 8-5. It was the third loss in the last four starts for Harvey, who has surrendered 20 earned runs over just 25 innings in that span as his overall ERA has soared from 1.98 to 3.62. He has had an ERA higher than that just twice as a major leaguer -- following his third and fourth career starts in 2012. Harvey has never faced the Blue Jays.

3B David Wright (hamstring, spinal stenosis) may be inching closer to rejoining the Mets. General manager Sandy Alderson said Monday he was “ ... looking at probably the All-Star Break as a realistic possibility” for a return to the majors for Wright, who hasn’t played since April 14. Wright was first shelved with a right hamstring strain but developed back pain during his rehab and was eventually diagnosed with spinal stenosis. He has spent the last three weeks undergoing physical therapy in California. Alderson said a return around the All-Star Break is contingent on Wright being cleared for baseball activities before the end of the month. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games this year.

2B Daniel Murphy (left quad strain) is on pace to come off the disabled list when first eligible on Saturday. Murphy was injured while running out a ground ball on June 4 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list the next day. But he began swinging in extended spring training league on Friday and general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that Murphy continues to progress towards his return. Murphy is hitting .283 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games this season.

RHP Dillon Gee was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday. Gee was the Mets’ Opening Day starter in 2014 but struggled this season, especially after returning from a groin strain that cost him more than three weeks. He lost his rotation spot following a June 3 start in which he gave up seven runs (four earned) in four innings against the San Diego Padres. Gee went 0-1 with a 12.54 ERA in three appearances (two starts) since his activation. In a spot start Sunday, Gee tied a career high by giving up eight runs over 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves. Mets manager Terry Collins said he is hopeful Gee will slip through waivers and join the rotation at Triple-A Las Vegas. Gee is 0-3 with a 5.90 ERA in eight games (seven starts) this season and 40-37 with a 4.03 ERA since reaching the majors with the Mets in 2010.