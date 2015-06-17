RHP Matt Harvey snapped out of a four-start slump Tuesday, when he threw seven shutout innings and earned the win as the Mets edged the Blue Jays, 3-2. Harvey allowed just four hits and walked none while striking out six. He also added an RBI double in the second inning. Harvey entered Tuesday with a 7.20 ERA in his previous four appearances, a stretch in which he’d twice given up a career-high seven runs in an outing. He is now 7-4 this season with a 3.32 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings.

RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff inflammation) continues to struggle with stiffness in his throwing shoulder. Mets manager Terry Collins said Tuesday that Montero continued a regular throwing schedule at the club’s spring training complex in Florida but that he has not been able to go more than two or three sessions without feeling stiff. There remains no timetable for his return. Montero is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five games (one start) this season for the Mets.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to snap a six-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Niese didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants, 5-4. It was the longest start for Niese since May 9, which was also the last time he earned a win. In six starts since, Niese is 0-4 with a 6.82 ERA. He produced quality starts in each of his last two appearances, during which he has allowed seven runs (five earned) over 13 innings. Niese will be making only his second career appearance against the Blue Jays. He took the loss on May 18, 2012, when he gave up eight runs over three innings as the Mets fell, 14-5, at Rogers Centre.

RHP Bobby Parnell earned his first save in almost 23 months Tuesday, when he recorded the final five outs of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Blue Jays. Parnell entered in the eighth with the Mets up 3-0 but the bases loaded and surrendered a sacrifice fly to RF Jose Bautista and an RBI single to 1B Edwin Encarnacion before he struck out LF Chris Colabello. He then retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save since July 30, 2013. He missed the remainder of the 2013 season with a neck injury and pitched just once in 2014 before undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 8. Parnell posted a 12.57 ERA in 15 rehab appearances this year but hasn’t allowed a run in three innings over three appearances since being activated last Thursday.