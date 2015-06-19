RHP Akeel Morris, called up Monday from Class A St. Lucie, allowed three hits, three walks and five runs in two-thirds of an inning when he made his major league debut Wednesday in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 8-0 loss to Toronto. After the game, he was optioned to Double-A Binghamton, and the Mets selected the contract of RHP Logan Verrett from Triple-A Las Vegas. “It didn’t go the way I drew it up,” Morris said. “You shake it off and get back at it next time.”

RHP Logan Verrett had his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas after the Mets’ 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Verrett made four relief outings earlier this season for the Texas Rangers and was 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. The Rangers designated him for assignment, and he was returned to the Mets on May 4 and he was assigned to Las Vegas. The Mets lost Verrett to the Orioles in the Rule 5 draft last December after he was 11-5 with a 4.33 in 28 starts at Las Vegas in 2014. A third-round draft pick by the Mets in 2011 out of Baylor, he did not make the Orioles’ 25-man roster and was put on waivers and claimed by Texas. “It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride,” Verrett said. “I’ve been with three teams in the span of five months. That’s just a pretty crazy thing in itself. It was a great experience, and the Rule 5 really helped me out with my career a lot. It got my feet wet in the major leagues and helped me to realize I can succeed at that level. It gave me a little boost of confidence.”

CF Juan Lagares singled in the first inning of the Mets’ 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .364 (12-for-33) during the streak with one home run, five RBIs and no walks.

RHP Bartolo Colon will start Thursday when the Mets wrap up a four-game home-and-home series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Colon is 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA in his past four starts, and he did not allow more than six hits in any of the outings. Colon has 16 wins since July 23, 2014, to lead the majors in that span. The 42-year-old is 10-5 with a 4.02 ERA in 25 career starts against Toronto.

3B Daniel Murphy (strained left quadriceps) likely will return from the disabled list next Tuesday for the opener of a series against the Brewers at Milwaukee. He is eligible to come off the DL on Saturday. Murphy is in extended spring training at Port St. Lucie, Fla., and likely will play some rehabilitation games for Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Las Vegas before returning to the Mets.

LHP Jonathon Niese has not won since May 9, a stretch of seven starts that includes five losses. He put in a solid seven innings Wednesday, allowing seven hits, four walks and three runs with six strikeouts but took the loss when the Blue Jays beat the Mets 8-0. “That might be the best lineup against left-handed pitching that there is in the game,” manager Terry Collins said. “To give us seven solid innings and keep us in the game, he pitched absolutely outstanding.”