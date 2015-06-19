1B Lucas Duda hit his 10th home run of the season in the eighth inning Thursday during the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays, stopping New York’s scoreless streak at 21 innings. It was his first home run since May 29, a span of 17 games. He had not hit a home run on the road since May 11. That one came against LHP Jon Lester at Wrigley Field.

CF Juan Lagares doubled in the fifth inning Thursday in the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays to increase his hitting streak to nine game. He is batting .351 (13-for-37) in that span with five RBIs. He has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven RBIs in June while batting .348 (24-for-69) for the month.

RHP Jacob deGrom will start Friday in the opener of a three-game series with Atlanta at Turner Field. He allowed one run on five hits in seven innings Saturday against the Braves at Citi Field but did not factor in the decision as the Mets lost 5-3 in 11 innings. In his past six starts, deGrom is 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA, and the Mets are 5-1 in those games. He is 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA in four career starts against Atlanta and has 38 strikeouts against six walks.

RHP Bartolo Colon allowed nine hits and seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings Thursday in the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays. It snapped his four-start streak of not allowing more than six hits while pitching at least six innings. He has pitched to a decision in 26 consecutive starts, a franchise record. RHP Dwight Gooden had a decision in 25 starts in a row from June 2, 1993, to June 24, 1994. Colon allowed one walk Thursday, the 15th consecutive start in which he allowed one walk on none.