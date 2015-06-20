FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 21, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Ruben Tejada was 2-for-4 on Friday and is batting .318 (22-for-69) over his last 18 games dating back to May 29. Tejada is hitting .372 (19-for-51) as a third baseman, the second-highest mark in the majors.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-4, 3.76) will be making his first career start against the Braves. The rookie received no decision in his last start against Toronto when he struck out a career-high 11 and allowed only one run in six innings. He is 0-3 on the road with a 6.46 ERA, with the opposition batting .328 against him.

CF Juan Lagares went 0-for-4 to stop his nine-game hitting streak. He hit .351 (13-for-37) during the streak, which began on June 10.

RHP Jacob deGrom suffered his first loss since May 11 despite throwing 7 1/3 innings and allowing two runs. Over his six-game span without a loss, deGrom was 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 53 strikeouts. He only had three strikeouts on Friday, his lowest total since April 24 against the Yankees.

C Kevin Plawecki got a start when Travis d‘Arnaud was given the night off. Plawecki went 2-for-2 and boosted his average up to .226.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.