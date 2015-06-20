3B Ruben Tejada was 2-for-4 on Friday and is batting .318 (22-for-69) over his last 18 games dating back to May 29. Tejada is hitting .372 (19-for-51) as a third baseman, the second-highest mark in the majors.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-4, 3.76) will be making his first career start against the Braves. The rookie received no decision in his last start against Toronto when he struck out a career-high 11 and allowed only one run in six innings. He is 0-3 on the road with a 6.46 ERA, with the opposition batting .328 against him.

CF Juan Lagares went 0-for-4 to stop his nine-game hitting streak. He hit .351 (13-for-37) during the streak, which began on June 10.

RHP Jacob deGrom suffered his first loss since May 11 despite throwing 7 1/3 innings and allowing two runs. Over his six-game span without a loss, deGrom was 4-0 with a 1.25 ERA and 53 strikeouts. He only had three strikeouts on Friday, his lowest total since April 24 against the Yankees.

C Kevin Plawecki got a start when Travis d‘Arnaud was given the night off. Plawecki went 2-for-2 and boosted his average up to .226.