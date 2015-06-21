FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2015 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

C Travis d‘Arnaud left the game with a hyperextended left elbow suffered in a collision with Braves C A.J. Pierzynski at the plate.

RHP Noah Synderaard pitched only four innings, matching his shortest stint in the major leagues. He allowed four runs, six hits and two walks with three strikeouts while throwing 88 pitches on a humid night. “He didn’t have his command,” manager Terry Collins said.

RHP Matt Harvey (7-4, 3.32) is coming off a 3-2 win over Toronto that saw him pitch seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He allowed a season-low four baserunners. Harvey has not allowed a run in five of his outings this year. Although this is the fourth series with the Braves, Harvey has not pitched against Atlanta since 2013.

LHP Jack Leathersich was the tough-luck loser on Saturday. Leathersich struck out the side and was relieved after allowing a leadoff double in the seventh. The bullpen went on to allow two runs and Leathersich was tagged for his first run in 9 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

RF Curtis Granderson broke an 0-for-10 streak with a leadoff single. Granderson was 2-for-5 on Saturday with a home run, his ninth, two runs scored and one RBI. It was his first home run since June 7.

