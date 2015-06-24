Mets C Travis d‘Arnaud was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a hyperextended left elbow.

C Travis d‘Arnaud was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a hyperextended left elbow. The injury happened Sunday in Atlanta, and he traveled with the team to Milwaukee, where he underwent an MRI exam Monday afternoon before returning to New York for further examination. It has been a rough year for d‘Arnaud, who missed almost two months of the season because of a fractured finger. He played only seven games upon his return before sustaining his latest injury.

C Johnny Monell was added to the roster Tuesday. He was summoned over the weekend from Triple-A Las Vegas after C Travis d‘Arnaud sustained an elbow injury. Monell went 1-for-16 with two RBIs in his last stint with the Mets, in May. He pinch-hit Tuesday and grounded out in the ninth inning against Brewers RHP Francisco Rodriguez.

RF Curtis Granderson hit his tenth home run of the season Tuesday, a solo shot in the third inning against Milwaukee RHP Mike Fiers. Granderson has hits in each of his past three games. Five of his career home runs have come in 22 career games against the Brewers.

3B Daniel Murphy will begin a minor league rehab assignment in the next few days, assistant GM John Ricco said Tuesday. Murphy has been out since June 5 due to a strained left quadriceps.

RHP Jonathon Niese did not get a decision Tuesday but recorded his fourth consecutive quality start by holding the Brewers to two runs on nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings. He is 0-3 with a 3.46 ERA in four June starts.

RHP Dillon Gee cleared outright waivers Tuesday and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas. The 29-year-old went 0-3 with a 5.90 ERA in eight appearances this season, including seven starts, and was designated for assignment a week ago. He had the option to decline the assignment and become a free agent, but in doing so he would have forfeited the $3.1 million remaining on his 2015 contract. If the Mets don’t add him back to their 40-man roster by the end of the season, he will be able to declare himself a free agent.