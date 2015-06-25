RHP Jacob deGrom takes the mound Thursday as the Mets try to avoid a three-game sweep at Milwaukee and attempt to snap a season-high, seven-game losing streak. He faced Milwaukee once already this season, holding the Brewers to a run on five hits over six innings in a 14-1 victory May 16. Since then, he is 3-1 with a 1.41 ERA over six starts and has struck out eight or more batters in five of those contests.

RHP Bartolo Colon surrendered four runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out three in six innings Wednesday at Milwaukee. He took the loss against the Brewers, extending his streak of consecutive starts with a decision to 27. In seven road starts this season, Colon is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA.

RF Curtis Granderson hit a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning against Brewers RHP Jimmy Nelson. It was his second home run in as many games and third in the last four. He leads the Mets with 11 home runs this season.

INF Daniel Murphy began a rehab assignment Wednesday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League and went 1-for-1 with a walk, while playing four innings at third base before the game was called due to rain. Murphy has been out since straining his left quad on June 5.