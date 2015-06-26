SS Wilmer Flores hit an RBI double in the sixth that put the Mets on the board Thursday. Over his last 18 games, Flores has driven in eight runs and he has 18 RBIs in his last 29 contests.

RHP Jacob deGrom spun eight shutout innings and struck out seven Thursday in the Mets’ 2-0 victory at Milwaukee. Through his first six innings of work, deGrom allowed just one hit and finished with four while not walking a batter. Over his last eight starts, he’s 5-1 with a 0.59 ERA.

OF Curtis Granderson extended his hitting streak to five games with a three-hit effort in the Mets’ 2-0 victory at Milwaukee. Granderson went 5-for-11 with two home runs in the three-game series with the Brewers and is batting .375 (9-for-24) with five runs, four homers and five RBIs in six games against Milwaukee this season.

OF Michael Cuddyer snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a sixth-inning single. Cuddyer’s last hit game June 19 and he’s 5-for-35 in his last 11 games.