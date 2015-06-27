LHP Steven Matz is heading to the major leagues. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson confirmed Friday afternoon that the 24-year-old Matz would be promoted Sunday, when he will start the finale of a three-game series against the Reds. With Matz in the majors, the Mets will once again employ a six-man rotation, which they implemented earlier this month before scrapping it after one turn. Matz earned the promotion after going 7-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings over 15 games (14 starts) at Triple-A Las Vegas. Matz was a second-round pick of the Mets in 2009 out of East Setauket High School, located about 50 miles east of Citi Field on Long Island.

INF Ruben Tejada (left elbow bruise) was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday night and was replaced by 3B Eric Campbell in the top of the fifth inning of the Mets’ 2-1 win. Tejada, who started at third base Friday, was in obvious pain after he was plunked by Reds RHP Johnny Cueto but initially remained in the game to run the bases. He was tagged out in a rundown between third and home for the second out of the inning before exiting for Campbell. Manager Terry Collins said Tejada was feeling stiffness in the elbow and could sit out Saturday’s game. Tejada was 0-for-1 Friday and is now batting .254 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 130 at-bats this season.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to continue his resurgence when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Harvey took a hard-luck loss in his most recent start last Sunday, when he gave up one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves 1-0. In his last two starts, Harvey is 1-1 and has allowed just that one earned run and one walk while striking out 13 over 13 2/3 innings, a stretch in which he lowered his overall ERA from 3.62 to 3.18. Harvey is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in two career starts against the Reds. He last opposed the Reds on May 22, 2013, when he didn’t factor into the decision after giving up four runs on nine hits over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-4 loss at Citi Field.

3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) doesn’t appear to be any closer to returning to the Mets. General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that he speaks weekly to Wright, who is undergoing physical therapy in California, but that Wright had not yet begun baseball activities when he spoke to him last on Monday. Wright went on the disabled list April 15 due to a strained right hamstring but began suffering back pain during his recovery and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis on May 23. He is batting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games for the Mets this season.

2B Daniel Murphy (strained left quad) went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Class A St. Lucie on Friday night. It was the second rehab game for Murphy, who played eight innings Friday after playing seven innings on Thursday. The Mets believe he could return to the majors in a matter of days. Murphy was injured while running out a ground ball on June 5. He is hitting .283 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games for the Mets this season.