RHP Jenrry Mejia (right elbow inflammation) moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on June 29. He is eligible to return to the Mets on July 7.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) was still wearing a brace on his left arm as of June 30. There remains no timetable for his return.

2B Dilson Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday prior to the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Cubs. Herrera saw regular time at second base in the absence of INF Daniel Murphy, who was activated in a corresponding roster move. But Herrera hit just .195 with two homers and four RBIs in 82 at-bats for the Mets, including .167 with one homer and one RBI in 48 at-bats spread out over 16 games since he came off the disabled list himself on June 11. At Las Vegas this season, Herrera is hitting .367 with one homer and 13 RBIs in 90 at-bats.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to snap a two-start losing streak, as well as earn his first career win against the Chicago Cubs, when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Cubs at Citi Field. Colon took the loss in his most recent appearance June 24, when he allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings as the Mets fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1. He has given up 11 runs (10 earned) over his last 10 1/3 innings, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 4.41 to a season-high 4.89. Colon is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Cubs on July 3, 2013, when Colon allowed two runs over seven innings in the Oakland Athletics’ 3-1 loss at O.co Coliseum. The Cubs are one of just two teams the 42-year-old Colon has never beaten in his career. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who didn’t exist when Colon’s career began in 1997, are the other.

LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left in the sixth inning Tuesday and is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

INF Daniel Murphy was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 in the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Cubs. He was the only Mets player to reach second base against the Cubs, but his fourth-inning double ended up being the last of the Mets’ three hits. Murphy was injured running out a ground ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 4 and hit .467 in four rehab games with Class A St. Lucie. Murphy, who is usually the Mets’ second baseman, started at third base on Tuesday and is expected to play regularly there for as long as injured 3B David Wright is out. Murphy is hitting .282 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 56 games for the Mets this season.