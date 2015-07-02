RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his run of brilliant pitching while bolstering his candidacy for the All-Star Game on Thursday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. DeGrom won his most recent start June 25, when he allowed four hits and no walks while striking out seven over eight shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. In his last eight starts dating back to May 16, deGrom is 5-1 with a 1.23 ERA and has struck out 63 batters while walking only six over 58 2/3 innings. He entered Wednesday ranked among the National League leaders in ERA (fourth), wins (tied for sixth) and strikeouts (tied for 10th). In two career starts against the Cubs, deGrom is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA. DeGrom’s hot streak began immediately after the last time he faced the Cubs on May 11, when he took the loss after allowing four runs over five innings as the Mets fell to the Cubs, 4-3, at Wrigley Field.

RHP Bartolo Colon pitched his best game in more than a year Wednesday night but still saw his streak of starts with a decision end at 27 when the Mets fell to the Cubs, 2-0, in 11 innings. Colon threw seven shutout innings, during which he allowed just three hits and an intentional walk while striking out eight. He retired 14 in a row between the third and seventh innings. It was the first time Colon has not allowed a run in a start since May 28, 2014, when he threw 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Colon’s streak of consecutive decisions, which began July 23, 2014, was the longest in Mets history and the longest in baseball since Colon recorded a decision in 30 straight starts for the Angels from June 6, 2004 through May 7, 2005. Colon is 9-6 with a 4.55 ERA this season.

3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) may be inching closer to a return. Manager Terry Collins told the New York Post on Wednesday that he spoke to Wright recently and that Wright sounded more optimistic than he has “in a long time.” Collins said the Mets will have a better idea if Wright is close to resuming baseball activities when he meets the club this weekend in Los Angeles, where the Mets begin a three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday. Wright hasn’t played since April 14, when he suffered a right hamstring strain. While recovering from that injury he began feeling back pain that was eventually diagnosed as spinal stenosis on May 23. He is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games this season.

LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) got some good news Wednesday, when an MRI revealed no serious damage. Manager Terry Collins said Cuddyer, who left after six innings in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to the Cubs, was revealed to have some swelling and a mild strain. Cuddyer didn’t play Wednesday but could be available Thursday. He is hitting .243 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 72 games this season.