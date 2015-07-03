RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to build off his longest start as a big-leaguer when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. Syndergaard earned the win in his most recent start June 26, when he allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out five over eight innings as the Mets edged the Reds 2-1. While it marked the first time Syndergaard completed eight innings in nine big league starts, it was the fourth time he allowed one run or fewer as well as the fourth time he didn’t walk a batter. Syndergaard has never faced the Dodgers.

RHP Jacob deGrom’s endured his worst outing in almost two months Thursday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Cubs, 6-1. DeGrom hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a start nor thrown fewer than six innings since May 11, when the Cubs tagged him for four runs in five innings at Wrigley Field. He entered Thursday 5-1 with a 1.23 ERA in his previous eight starts. DeGrom did help himself with the bat Thursday, when he doubled with one out in the third and scored on right fielder Curtis Granderson’s two-out double. DeGrom is 8-6 with a 2.30 ERA in 16 starts this season.

LF Michael Cuddyer (left knee) was unavailable for a second consecutive game. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets would have to consider a disabled-list stint if Cuddyer, who received a cortisone shot Wednesday, isn’t better in a couple of days.

LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) sat out a second consecutive game Thursday, when the Mets lost to the Cubs, 6-1. Manager Terry Collins said prior to the game that Cuddyer didn’t feel much better Thursday than he did Wednesday, when he received a cortisone shot after undergoing an MRI exam that revealed no serious damage. That had the Mets believing Cuddyer would only miss a day or two and avoid a disabled-list stint, but Collins said Thursday the Mets will have to consider putting Cuddyer on the disabled list if he isn’t able to play in the two or three days. Cuddyer, who exited after six innings Tuesday, is batting .243 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 72 games this year.

INF Daniel Murphy remained one of the Mets’ few bright spots on offense Thursday, when he went 1-for-4 with a first-inning single in a 6-1 loss to the Cubs. Murphy has reached base in each of his last 17 games dating back to May 21, a stretch in which he is hitting .391 (25-for-64). He came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing 22 games with a strained left quad, and he went 4-for-13 in the three-game series against the Cubs. Murphy is batting .284 with four homers and 29 RBIs in 58 games this season.