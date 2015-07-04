SS Ruben Tejada broke an 0-for-20 slump by going 2-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday night’s 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before his slump, Tejada was hitting .315 (23-for-23) in a 19-game span with eight doubles and eight RBIs. Tejada is batting .389 (14-for-36) in his career at Dodger Stadium.

LHP Noah Syndergaard retired 13 of 15 batters he faced between the second and sixth innings, including seven in a row, while making his 10th career start Friday night against Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw. The rookie, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on May 9, conceded just one run, two hits and two walks in six innings while striking out six. Syndergaard has allowed no more than one run in six of his 10 starts.

1B Lucas Duda made two big defensive plays in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday night to keep the Los Angeles Dodgers from scoring the go-ahead run. With Dodgers 3B Justin Turner on second base, Duda made a diving stop of 1B Adrian Gonzalez’s hard-hit grounder away from the bag and threw to LHP Noah Syndergaard to get the out at first base. Turner went to third on the play but stayed there when Duda again dived to his right to secure RF Yasiel Puig’s ground ball, then beat Puig to the base for the second out. Ethier lined out to end the threat. Duda also doubled in the top of the ninth and scored the winning run in the Mets’ 2-1 victory. He finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

RHP Matt Harvey has a chance to expand his streak of quality starts to four when he faces the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. In his past three starts, Harvey has conceded only two runs (one earned), three walks and 14 hits in 19 2/3 innings while amassing 14 strikeouts. The right-hander needs just four strikeouts to reach 100 for the season and tie RHP Jacob DeGrom for the team lead.

2B Wilmer Flores tied his career best with three hits Friday night. Flores went 3-for-4 and drove in a run in the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Flores is 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI since ending an 0-for-16 slump Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

OF Michael Cuddyer made his first appearance since injuring his left knee Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs. Cuddyer appeared as a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh inning and struck out Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cuddyer took batting practice before the game, and said he felt well enough not to go on the disabled list.