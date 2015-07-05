LHP Steven Matz seeks his second major-league win in as many career starts Sunday against the Dodgers. In his major-league debut on June 28, Matz held the Reds to two runs, three walks and five hits in 7 2/3 innings while striking out six in a 7-2 win. Matz also became the first major league pitcher to drive in four runs in his debut. He went 3-for-3 with a double.

RHP Matt Harvey saw his streak of quality starts end at three Saturday night against the Dodgers. Harvey allowed three runs, a career-high five walks and seven hits in five innings while striking out four and losing his second consecutive decision. Saturday night’s appearance marked just the second time this season that Harvey did not complete at least six innings.

2B Wilmer Flores collected three hits for the second consecutive game Saturday night. Flores went 3-for-4 and drove in a run in the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. Since ending an 0-for-16 slump Thursday against the Cubs, Flores is 8-for-9 with a double and two RBIs.

C Kevin Plawecki has reached base in 13 of 16 games after Saturday night. Plawecki went 2-for-4 with a double in the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. In the past 16 games, Plawecki is batting .298 (14-for-47).

OF Michael Cuddyer played in the field for the first time since injuring his left knee Tuesday night against the Cubs. Cuddyer took over left field as part of a double switch in the seventh inning on Saturday against the Dodgers and made one putout. At the plate, Cuddyer went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.