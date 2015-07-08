RHP Logan Verrett was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday to make room on the 25-man active roster for RHP Jenrry Mejia. The demotion had more to do with the fact Verrett had options remaining than anything he did on the mound. He recorded his first career save Sunday in Los Angeles, pitching three shutout innings. That lowered his major league ERA to 0.73 in 12 1/3 innings over six appearances.

RHP Jenrry Mejia completed his 80-game, PED-related suspension Monday and was immediately reinstated from the suspended list.

RHP Jacob deGrom gets an opportunity most All-Star pitchers won’t enjoy when he faces the Giants on Wednesday. DeGrom will be pitching in front of Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who will determine the pitching plan for next Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Cincinnati. Bochy already selected deGrom to his 13-man staff, but now he must determine how deGrom fits among such National League heavyweights as RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Gerrit Cole, RHP Zack Greinke and Bochy’s own LHP Madison Bumgarner.

RHP Bartolo Colon gave up 10 hits for the second time in three outings Tuesday in the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Giants. The veteran overcame his own defensive failures to pitch out of jams in the first two innings, but he couldn’t overcome a miscue by 3B Daniel Murphy in a two-run Giants third. As a result, one of the three runs Colon allowed in the game was unearned. Colon lost his third decision in a row.

OF/1B Michael Cuddyer was held out of Tuesday’s game in San Francisco because of soreness in his left knee. The veteran contributed two hits Monday in a 3-0 win over the Giants, but he showed up at the ballpark Tuesday in some pain, prompting the decision to give him the night off. Cuddyer got a cortisone shot the same knee July 1.

RHP Buddy Carlyle was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday in a procedural move designed to create an opening on the club’s 40-man roster for RHP Jenrry Mejia. Carlyle has been out since May 12 and still isn’t ready to return from back spasms. He now is ineligible to return until after the All-Star break