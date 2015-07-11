INF Danny Muno was recalled by the Mets from Triple-A Las Vegas.

INF Danny Muno was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. He takes the roster spot of LHP Steven Matz, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left lat tear. This is the fifth promotion to the majors this season for Muno, who is hitting just .083 in 24 at-bats for the Mets. He is hitting .295 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 49 games for Las Vegas.

The Mets placed LHP Steven Matz on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 6, due to a torn left lat muscle and recalled IF Danny Muno.

LHP Steven Matz (left lat tear) was placed on the disabled list Friday, retroactive to July 6. General manager Sandy Alderson said Matz will be shut down for three weeks, after which he will be reevaluated to see if the tear has healed. Matz began to feel a pulling in the area following his major league debut on June 28 but made his second start as scheduled against the Dodgers on July 6, when he threw six shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. After Matz continued to feel the sensation during a brief game of catch on Tuesday, the Mets decided to skip his final start of the first half, which was scheduled for Sunday, and administer an MRI, which showed the tear. Matz is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts and is also 3-for-6 with five RBIs at the plate.

RHP Noah Syndergaard produced another gem Friday, when he struck out a career-high 13 over eight innings and earned the win as the Mets beat the Diamondbacks 4-2. Syndergaard allowed one run on four hits and two walks in improving to 2-0 with a 1.97 ERA in his last four starts, a stretch in which he has struck out 38 and walked just eight in 34 innings. On Friday, Syndergaard struck out at least one batter in every inning and whiffed every member of the Arizona starting lineup at least once. In 11 starts overall this season, Syndergaard is 4-4 with a 3.11 ERA and 72 strikeouts over 66 2/3 innings.

Mets LF Michael Cuddyer (left knee) returned to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday and Wednesday.

LF Michael Cuddyer (left knee) returned to the lineup Friday, when he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks. The first-inning homer was the first in 88 at-bats for Cuddyer, who was making just his third start in the last nine games. Cuddyer began feeling pain in the knee on July 1, but general manager Sandy Alderson said prior to Friday’s game that Cuddyer’s condition was manageable and playing through the pain shouldn’t make the knee any worse. Cuddyer is hitting .244 with seven homers and 29 RBIs in 77 games.

LHP Jerry Blevins (broken left forearm) remains without a timetable for his return to the Mets. Blevins, who was injured when he was hit by a comebacker on April 19, underwent a second opinion in Boston on Thursday that showed his fracture has not healed. General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that Blevins will be re-examined again in three weeks. Blevins is 1-0 and hasn’t allowed a baserunner in five innings over seven appearances this season.