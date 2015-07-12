1B Lucas Duda continued heating up Saturday, when he homered for a second straight game to help the Mets to a come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks. The Mets were being shut out on one hit before Duda led off the fifth inning with a long opposite-field homer to left. He also hit a two-run homer in the first inning of Friday’s 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks. The homer on Friday snapped a drought of 67 at-bats for Duda, who has now homered in back-to-back games twice this season. He is batting .243 and ranks second on the Mets with 12 homers and is tied for first with 38 RBIs.

RHP Matt Harvey did it all for the Mets on Saturday afternoon, when he threw seven strong innings and gave New York the lead for good with a two-run homer in the fifth inning of a 4-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. Harvey gave up two runs -- both in the first, when he walked leadoff batter and CF A.J. Pollock before giving up a homer to LF David Peralta -- on five hits and four walks while striking out nine. He capped the Mets’ three-run fifth inning by homering just over the orange line above the left field wall for his first big league homer and his second professional round-tripper. He homered for Triple-A Buffalo on April 25, 2012. In 17 starts this season, Harvey is 8-6 with a 3.07 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings. He is batting .118 with three RBIs and two extra-base hits in 34 at-bats.

LF Michael Cuddyer has an explanation for the chronic left knee pain he has battled this month. Cuddyer told ESPNNewYork.com on Saturday that he has a bone bruise beneath his patellar tendon but that he is in no danger of worsening the injury by playing through it. He added that he does not expect to need offseason surgery to repair the issue. Cuddyer went 1-for-4 in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday and is now batting .244 with seven homers and 29 RBIs this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to build off his best start of the year when he takes the mound for the Mets in Sunday afternoon’s first-half finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. He will be starting in place of LHP Steven Matz, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a torn left lat muscle. Niese picked up a win in his most recent start on Monday, when he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four in eight shutout innings as the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 3-0. It was the first time he threw at least eight shutout innings since Aug. 27, 2013, when Niese tossed a three-hit shutout against the Philadelphia Phillies. The win on Monday snapped a nine-start winless streak for Niese, who was 0-6 with a 5.26 ERA during that span. Niese is 2-3 with a 6.29 ERA in six career starts against the Diamondbacks. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Diamondbacks on June 5, when Niese gave up three runs and struck out a season-high eight in six innings as the Mets fell 7-2 at Chase Field.