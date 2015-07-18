C Travis d‘Arnaud (left elbow) has progressed to what GM Sandy Alderson termed “very limited baseball activity,” taking swings in batting practice and doing limited catching on Friday. D‘Arnaud was injured June 20 in a home plate collision with Atlanta C A.J. Pierzynski. D‘Arnaud was batting .296 with four homers and a .535 slugging percentage in only 19 games. He’s removed the brace from his elbow.

RHP Noah Syndergaard had his way with St. Louis for six of the seven innings he pitched Friday night, but a lack of run support and a bad pitch to Jhonny Peralta cost him a loss. Peralta’s two-out solo homer in the sixth snapped a 1-1 tie and dropped Syndergaard to 4-5 for the year. Although he fell to 0-4 on the road, Syndergaard gave up only five hits and two runs with a walk and six strikeouts.

INF Zach Lutz re-signed with the Mets organization and returned with a bang, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs for Triple-A Las Vegas Thursday night. The 29-year old Lutz, who played in 22 games with New York during 2012 and 2013 and hit .226 with two RBIs in 31 at-bats, spent parts of the last two years playing in Japan and South Korea.

RHP Bartolo Colon gets the call Saturday night when New York continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Colon is coming off a 3-0 loss July 7 at San Francisco as he gave up 10 hits and three runs, two earned, over six innings. He’s 4-1, 4.15 ERA in his career against the Cardinals, although the one loss happened in May when he was rocked for nine runs on 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

RF Curtis Granderson cracked the 33rd leadoff homer of his career Friday night, a 418-foot shot over the St. Louis bullpen into the seats in right-center field. It was his fifth leadoff blast of the year and his 14th homer of the season, continuing Granderson’s pattern of pounding Cardinals pitching. In 85 at-bats against St. Louis, Granderson is batting .365 with four homers.