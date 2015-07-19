SS Ruben Tejada extended his hitting streak to six games with a sixth-inning single, then knocked in New York’s last run with a double in the eighth inning. During his streak, Tejada is 8-for-24, a good way to ensure himself consistent playing time for a team crying out for any kind of offense. He has consecutive multi-hit games.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis went 2-for-4 with a run, his second multi-hit game of the year. His first was Sunday, when he smoked three homers in a 5-3 win over Arizona. With LHP Tim Cooney drawing the start for the Cardinals in the series finale, it’s unlikely that Nieuwenhuis will get a chance to repeat his outlier feat of a week ago.

RHP Bartolo Colon will be happy to see St. Louis in the rear-view mirror after lasting just 4 1/3 innings Saturday night, giving up eight hits and seven runs. Colon suffered an unexpected bout of control problems, allowing three walks and hitting a batter after entering the game with only 11 walks in 105 innings.

LF Michael Cuddyer returned to the lineup and went 3-for-5. A solo homer in the sixth inning was his eighth homer of the season. Cuddyer continued his mastery of St. Louis RHP John Lackey, going 3-for-4 to run his career mark to 11-for-32 with five homers. It was Cuddyer’s first three-hit game since June 2 at San Diego.

LHP Jon Niese will start the series finale Sunday in St. Louis. Niese is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time since April, thanks to a 5-3 verdict on July 12 against Arizona in which he gave up just five hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings. Niese is 4-3 with a 3.63 ERA in eight starts against the Cardinals. On May 19, he was torched for 11 hits and eight runs in five innings of a 10-2 loss.