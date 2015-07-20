RHP Matt Harvey gets the start Monday night when New York opens a big three-game NL East series in Washington. Harvey has dominated the Nationals, going 3-1, 0.68 in 40 innings and six starts. His last outing was on July 11, when he worked seven innings in a 4-2 win over Arizona, fanning nine and allowing just two runs off five hits and four walks. Harvey is pitching to a 1.71 ERA in his last five starts.

C Anthony Recker was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Sunday’s game. The 31-year-old Recker was batting .293 with seven homers and 19 RBIs in 75 at-bats across 21 games for the 51s. He appeared in 19 games earlier this season for the Mets, producing just seven hits in 49 at-bats for a .143 average with two homers and three RBIs.

C Johnny Monell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for C Anthony Recker. The 29-year-old Monell pinch hit with the bases loaded in the 13th inning and popped up, leaving him with a .178 average in 45 MLB at-bats this season along with no homers and four RBIs. In 147 at-bats earlier this year with the 51s, Monell hit a sizzling .374 with five homers and 34 RBIs.

LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) left the game in the eighth inning as the result of a double-switch. Cuddyer was 1-for-3 with an eighth-inning single, but had trouble running the bases and was replaced when Niese was lifted. Cuddyer will meet with team trainers Monday in Washington as they try to figure out a way to keep him on the field, but admitted he has a tough time running as a game progresses.

LHP Jon Niese pitched brilliantly Sunday but didn’t get the reward of a win, thanks to poor execution by his teammates with runners in scoring position. Niese baffled St. Louis for 7 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up just five hits and a walk while striking out three. It was a 180-degree turnaround from Niese’s last outing against the Cardinals, who lit him up for 11 hits and eight runs on May 20 at Citi Field.