RHP Matt Harvey gave up five runs (four earned) in seven innings and picked up the loss Monday at Washington. “I think he over-threw a little bit. He knew he had to give us some innings,” manager Terry Collins said.

C Anthony Recker, called up Sunday from Triple-A Las Vegas, started Monday. His average dropped to .137 after he went 0-for-2 with a walk.

RHP Jacob deGrom will start Tuesday in Washington following his stellar outing in the All-Star Game. The young hurler has very little track record against most of the Nationals batters. He is 0-2 with a 4.15 ERA in three career starts against Washington.

C Kevin Plawecki was not in the lineup Monday after he caught all 18 innings Sunday in St. Louis. “I talked to Kevin today, and he’s a little bit more sore than normal, but that’s to be expected,” manager Terry Collins said.

OF Michael Cuddyer, who left Sunday’s game due to a sore left knee, did not play Monday, though he was available to appear off the bench. “He got some different medication today and we’re going to see how that plays out during the game,” manager Terry Collins said. “He’s still pretty tender today. ... The issue is going to be the running side.”