July 22, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Noah Syndergaard will start on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale in Washington. In 12 starts he has given up 65 hits in 73 2/3 innings with 78 strikeouts and just 15 walks. He was tagged with the loss July 17 at St. Louis. He was a first-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010.

PH Eric Campbell had a two-run single to put the Mets up 3-2 on Tuesday. It was his first pinch hit in eight tries this year. Manager Terry Collins said he has been hitting the ball well lately without much to show for it. “He put a good swing on it,” Collins said.

RHP Jacob deGrom started on Tuesday in Washington following his stellar outing in the All-Star Game. He picked up the win as he allowed two runs in six innings. The only runs he gave up were a two-run homer to Wilson Ramos. “I left it up a little bit,” deGrom said. The young hurler has very little track record against most of the Nationals. Shortstop Ian Desmond, mired in a terrible slump, now has two hits in six at-bats against deGrom while Bryce Harper is hitless in five at-bats against him.

C Kevin Plawecki was in the starting lineup Tuesday after he caught all 18 innings on Sunday in St. Louis. He did not play Monday in Washington. He was 1-for-4 Tuesday and is hitting .239.

OF Curtis Granderson had a single in the fourth inning Tuesday. He has hit in six games in a row and is batting .346 during that time.

