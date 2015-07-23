SS Ruben Tejada extended his hitting streak to 10 games in a row on Wednesday. He is hitting .255 this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard started Wednesday afternoon in the series finale in Washington. “He worked hard,” said manager Terry Collins, as the right-hander gave up five hits and one run in five innings. But he walked five batters and threw 98 pitches.

RHP Bartolo Colon will start on Thursday at home against the Dodgers. In six career starts against the Dodgers, he is 2-4 with an ERA of 6.03. Colon threw a season-low 4 1/3 innings in his last start, against the Cardinals on July 18.

RHP Bobby Parnell allowed three runs in the eighth and was tagged with the loss Wednesday. His ERA rose to 2.70.