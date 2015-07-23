FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
July 24, 2015 / 2:02 AM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Ruben Tejada extended his hitting streak to 10 games in a row on Wednesday. He is hitting .255 this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard started Wednesday afternoon in the series finale in Washington. “He worked hard,” said manager Terry Collins, as the right-hander gave up five hits and one run in five innings. But he walked five batters and threw 98 pitches.

RHP Bartolo Colon will start on Thursday at home against the Dodgers. In six career starts against the Dodgers, he is 2-4 with an ERA of 6.03. Colon threw a season-low 4 1/3 innings in his last start, against the Cardinals on July 18.

RHP Bobby Parnell allowed three runs in the eighth and was tagged with the loss Wednesday. His ERA rose to 2.70.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
