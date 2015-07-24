C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday, but Class A St. Lucie had its game postponed due to rain. Manager Terry Collins said Thursday that d‘Arnaud will need several games of rehab but that he could return by the end of the 10-game homestand the Mets began Thursday night. D‘Arnaud, who has played in just 19 of the Mets’ first 96 games due to finger and elbow injuries, is hitting .296 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

3B David Wright might be closing in on a return to New York, if not the Mets themselves. GM Sandy Alderson said Thursday that Wright, who hasn’t played since April 14, will resume baseball activities in New York next week as long as the rest of this week goes well for him in California, where he has been receiving physical therapy since late May. Wright was originally sidelined with a strained right hamstring but was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in May. Even if he resumes baseball activities next week, he still will be several weeks away from returning to the Mets. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games this season.

LF Michael Cuddyer (sore left knee) remains in limbo. Cuddyer didn’t play Thursday, when the Mets fell to the Dodgers 3-0. He has missed eight of the Mets’ 18 games this month and has started just six times. GM Sandy Alderson said before the game that Cuddyer was battling lightheadedness due to the anti-inflammatory medication he was taking and that he likely would be placed on the disabled list by Friday. However, after the game, manager Terry Collins said Cuddyer was prescribed new medication and the Mets’ doctors hope he feels much better Friday. Cuddyer is batting .250 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 82 games this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to continue his recent resurgence when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Dodgers at Citi Field. Niese didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start, when he allowed five hits and one walk while striking out three over 7 1/3 shutout innings Sunday in the Mets’ 3-1, 18-inning win over the Cardinals. It was the second time in three July starts that Niese didn’t allow a run and the eighth straight time he posted a quality start. He is 2-3 with a 2.28 ERA in those eight starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 4.42 to 3.36, which is the lowest his ERA has been since May 14. In six career starts against the Dodgers, Niese is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA. Niese took the loss the last time he opposed the Dodgers last Aug. 22, when he gave up five runs (two earned) over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 6-2 at Dodger Stadium.