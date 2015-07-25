INF Danny Muno was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas after Friday’s game as one of two moves the Mets needed to make to get IFs Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson on the active roster. In four different stints in the majors, Muno had four hits in 27 at-bats. Before being recalled July 10, Muno also was with the Mets April 17-28, May 25-June 3 and June 12-14.

RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff tendinitis) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday in a procedural move to get OF Michael Conforto on the 40-man roster. He has been on the disabled list since mid-May and recently began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

OF Michael Conforto made a unique bit of history for the Mets on Friday night when he made his major league debut. Besides being the 1,000th player to appear for the team, Conforto was also the first position player to reach the majors a year after being drafted by the Mets. Conforto found out about his promotion to the Mets while he was lifting weights with Double-A Binghamton in Trenton N.J. He was 0-for-3 in his debut as he batted seventh and played left field.

INF Kelly Johnson was obtained from the Atlanta Braves on Friday along with INF Juan Uribe and is expected to join the team Saturday night. Johnson will be joining his seventh team and will return to New York after spending four months with the Yankees last season. He is batting .275 with nine home runs and 34 RBI in 62 games for Atlanta, which singed him to a minor league contract in the offeseason.

INF Juan Uribe was acquired from the Atlanta Braves Friday night and is expected to join the team Saturday night.

3B David Wright (back) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list in what is a procedural move since he has been on the DL since April 15. The Mets are still hopeful that he will begin baseball activities sometime next week.

OF Michael Cuddyer was finally placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with left knee soreness. The Mets finally decided to end his uncertain status after Cuddyer did not respond to anti-inflammatory medication and still felt some inflammation. Cuddyer is batting .250 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs in 82 games but before the Mets finally put him on the DL, he missed eight of the previous 18 games.

OF John Mayberry Jr. was designated for assignment after Friday’s game as one of two roster moves the Mets will need to make to get INFs Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson on the roster. Mayberry’s final appearance for the Mets was a strikeout and in 110 at-bats, he struck out 33 times while posting a .164 batting average.