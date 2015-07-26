RHP Logan Verrett was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas for the second time this season. In his previous stint in New York from June 18 to July 7, he allowed one run and struck out 12 in 12 1/3 innings.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) began a rehab stint with Double-A Binghamton on Saturday and was 1-for-3. He was supposed to start his second rehab stint with Class A Port Lucie on Thursday, but rain interfered. The Mets have said they want him to get 20 to 25 at-bats but also said if he’s swinging the bat well he could return after having fewer at-bats. D‘Arnaud has been on the disabled list since June 23, which is about two weeks after he returned from a fractured finger on his right hand.

CF Kirk Nieuwenhuis matched a season high on Saturday with four RBIs, which have both been in his last two starts in home games. Nearly two weeks after hitting three home runs against the Diamondbacks, he posted his second career four-hit game. The other was July 5, 2013, at Milwaukee. In 13 games since being recalled, Nieuwenhuis is hitting .375 (12-for-32).

RHP Jacob deGrom will start Sunday’s series finale against the Dodgers. It will be his third career start against Los Angeles. He faced the Dodgers on Aug. 23 in Los Angeles and allowed five runs and five hits in six innings. DeGrom is 7-2 with a 1.50 ERA in his last 11 starts, beginning with a win over Milwaukee on May 16. He last pitched in a 7-2 victory at Washington on July 21 when he allowed two runs and three hits in six innings.

LF Michael Conforto went 4-for-4 with two singles and a double on Saturday. He is the first Met with a four-hit game within his first two games, the second player in baseball to do it this year. The other was Chicago Cubs C Kyle Schwarber. Conforto also is the fifth player in the last century to score four or more runs before his third career game. The last player to do so was Scott Livingstone on July 19, 1991, for the Detroit Tigers.

INF/OF Kelly Johnson was in the lineup Saturday and went 2-for-6 with a solo home run. Johnson became the first Met to hit a home run in his debut with the team since C Taylor Teagarden on June 10, 2014. Johnson joined his fourth team in the last two years as he was traded from the Yankees to the Red Sox and to the Orioles. GM Sandy Alderson and manager Terry Collins spoke of Johnson as being someone who can give the Mets better options and more depth.

LHP Jonathon Niese was placed on the paternity list Saturday after his wife delivered a baby boy in Ohio on Friday. Niese returned to Ohio on Friday night and watched the delivery on FaceTime after getting ripped for six runs and eight hits in three innings.