RHP Erik Goeddel was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday to clear a spot on the Mets’ 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Tyler Clippard. Goeddel has been out since June 12 due to a right elbow strain.

OF Cesar Puello began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Monday, and he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. He has been on the disabled list all season due to a stress fracture in his back.