RHP Logan Verrett was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday. His exit made room for RHP Tyler Clippard, whom the Mets acquired from the Oakland Athletics on Monday. Verrett is 0-0 with an 0.73 ERA and one save in six relief appearances over two stints with the Mets this season. He was most recently recalled on Saturday, when LHP Jonathon Niese was placed on the paternity leave list, but did not get into a game with the Mets. Verrett is 3-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 13 games (six starts) at Las Vegas.

RHP Jenrry Mejia made a lousy bit of history Tuesday, when he was suspended, effective immediately, for 162 games following a second failed PED test.

C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) went 1-for-4 with a run scored while playing all nine innings Tuesday night for Double-A Binghamton. It was the fourth rehab game for d‘Arnaud but the first time he has played nine innings. He is expected to play again for Binghamton on Wednesday and could be activated as soon as Friday, when the Mets begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. D‘Arnaud was placed on the disabled list on June 23 and has played in just 19 of the Mets’ 100 games this season due to injury. He is batting .296 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to build off his longest start of the season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Colon took a hard-luck loss last Thursday, when he allowed one run on five hits and no walks while striking out four over eight innings as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0. It was the first time since last Aug. 8, a span of 26 starts, that Colon has thrown eight innings. Colon has allowed one run or less five times in 19 starts this season, but has given up five runs or more four times. In five career starts against the Padres, Colon is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA. Colon didn’t factor into the decision the last time he faced the Padres July 18, 2014, when he gave up four runs over five innings in the Mets’ 5-4 win at Petco Park.

3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) took a notable step forward in his rehab Tuesday, when he resumed baseball activities at Citi Field. Wright, who spent the previous nine weeks undergoing daily physical therapy in California, fielded ground balls, threw baseballs and hit in the cage. Manager Terry Collins said he hoped Wright could begin playing in rehab games next week, though Wright said he didn’t want to put a timetable on his return to game action. Wright hasn’t played since April 14, when he suffered a right hamstring strain while running the bases. His rehab from the hamstring injury was almost complete when he began feeling back pain that was eventually diagnosed as spinal stenosis in late May. Wright is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBI in eight games this season.

RHP Tyler Clippard made his Mets debut Tuesday, when he allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning in a 4-0 win over the Padres. Clippard was acquired by the Mets from the Oakland Athletics on Monday, along with cash considerations, in exchange for minor league RHP Casey Meisner. While Clippard collected 17 saves as the Athletics’ closer, he is expected to be the Mets’ top set-up man to RHP Jeurys Familia. In 38 games this season, Clippard is 1-3 with a 2.72 ERA.

LHP Jonathon Niese was reinstated from the paternity leave list on Tuesday. Niese spent the previous three days with his wife and newborn son, who was born Friday, shortly after Niese allowed six runs over a season-low three innings in a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is expected to make his next start as scheduled on Thursday. Niese is 5-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts this season.