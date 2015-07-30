C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) played in his fifth and possibly final rehab game for Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday, when he went 1-for-5 while playing all nine innings behind the plate. He is batting .300 (6-for-20) for Binghamton. D‘Arnaud is expected to be activated by the Mets prior to Friday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals. He has been limited to just 19 games this season due to elbow and finger injuries but is batting .296 with four homers and 17 RBIs.

1B Lucas Duda enjoyed a career night Wednesday, when he hit three solo homers to account for all of the Mets’ runs in a 7-3 loss to the Padres. It was only the second time in the Mets’ 54-season history that a player has hit three homers in a home game, but the second time this month. OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit three homers on July 12. Duda homered in the second, sixth and ninth innings Wednesday and has hit six homers in his last four games dating back to July 25. Overall this season, Duda is batting .243 and leads the Mets with 18 homers and 45 RBIs.

INF Wilmer Flores is apparently not getting traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. News broke during the Mets’ 7-3 loss to the Padres on Wednesday that Flores and injured RHP Zack Wheeler were about to be dealt to the Brewers in exchange for CF Carlos Gomez. Television cameras captured Flores apparently crying while in the field in the eighth inning. But after the game, manager Terry Collins said there was no deal and general manager Sandy Alderson said, “Whatever has been speculated over the course of the evening has not and will not transpire.” The Mets reportedly backed out of the deal due to concerns with Gomez’s right hip. Flores, who is expected to lose playing time following the acquisition of INFs Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson from the Atlanta Braves last Friday, went 1-for-3 Wednesday and is batting .249 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in 93 games this season.

RHP Zack Wheeler is apparently not getting traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Wheeler, who is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, was expected to be the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade that would have sent him to the Milwaukee Brewers, along with INF Wilmer Flores, in exchange for CF Carlos Gomez. News of the trade broke during the Mets’ 7-3 loss to the Padres on Wednesday, but manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson both said after the game that there was no deal. The Mets reportedly backed out of the deal because they are concerned with the condition of Gomez’s right hip. Wheeler, who is 18-16 with a 3.50 ERA and 271 strikeouts over 285 1/3 big league innings, isn’t expected to pitch in the majors again until at least June 2016.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to bounce back from the oddest start of his career when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Niese took the loss last Friday, when he gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one over a season-low three innings as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-2. With his wife going into labor in Ohio, Niese decided to make the start just hours before the first pitch. He ended up missing the birth of his son, though he was able to view the delivery on FaceTime. The loss snapped a stretch of eight straight quality starts in which Niese posted a combined ERA of 2.28. Niese is 3-2 with a 2.04 ERA in five career starts against the Padres. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Padres on Aug. 16, 2013, when Niese gave up one run over six innings in the Mets’ 5-2 victory at Petco Park.