C Travis d‘Arnaud (sprained left elbow) was in the Mets’ clubhouse Thursday morning and is expected to be activated Friday.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to win his second straight start Friday night when he takes the mound for the Mets against the Washington Nationals in the opener of a three-game series at Citi Field. Harvey earned the victory Saturday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four as the Mets cruised past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 15-2. He also contributed at the plate by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. It was Harvey’s third straight two-RBI game. Harvey is 3-2 with a 1.36 ERA in seven career starts against the Nationals. However, he will be looking to get a series off to a far better start then the last time he faced the Nationals on July 20, when he gave up five runs over seven innings as the Mets lost the opener of a three-game series 7-2 at Nationals Park.

C Anthony Recker was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas following Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Padres.

LHP Jack Leathersich hadTommy John surgery Thursday. He was injured June 29 pitching for Triple-A Las Vegas hours being optioned.

RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff inflammation) was examined by doctors Thursday and has been cleared to resume throwing.

OF John Mayberry Jr., designated for assignment after the July 24 game, was released by the Mets on Thursday. In 110 at-bats, he struck out 33 times while posting a .164 batting average.