C Travis d‘Arnaud was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday, when he went 0-for-4 with a walk in the Mets’ 2-1, 12-inning win over the Nationals. Manager Terry Collins said before the game that d‘Arnaud will be eased back into action and won’t play more than three games in a row for the foreseeable future. D‘Arnaud was placed on the disabled list June 21, one day after he suffered a sprained left elbow following a collision with Atlanta Braves C A.J. Pierzynski. He hit .300 (6-for-20) in five rehab games for Double-A Binghamton prior to his activation. It was the second disabled list stint of the season for d‘Arnaud, who missed 46 games with a broken little finger on his right hand. He is hitting .280 with four homers and 17 RBI in 75 at-bats.

INF Wilmer Flores’ wild week took another turn upward Friday night, when he accounted for both of the Mets; runs and hit a homer leading off the 12th inning to give New York a 2-1 win over the Nationals. Flores was nearly traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, when he was seen crying at shortstop in the eighth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres. But the trade fell through just before it was completed. Flores returned to the starting lineup Friday, when he played second base and received a standing ovation after he made a diving stop of a grounder by Nationals 3B Yunel Escobar in the first inning. The walk-off hit was Flores’ third of the season, tying him for the major league lead with Chicago Cubs SS Starlin Castro, and the fourth of his career. Flores is hitting .251 with 11 homers and 42 RBI in 94 games this season.

LF Yoenis Cespedes, in Detroit’s third major trade in just two days, was sent to the Mets in exchange for RHP Michael Fulmer and RHP Luis Cessa, both minor-league prospects. Cespedes, a free agent at season’s end, was in his first year with the Tigers and had a .293 average with 18 homers and 61 RBIs, and manager Brad Ausmus said they’ll miss him. “If he continues to play well, he could mean a lot for the Mets,” Ausmus said. “I think they could be surprised at how good a defender and how good a runner he is. I think that’s as well-known as his bat.”

OF Yoenis Cespedes is headed to the Mets from Detroit. Cespedes was acquired by the Mets just minutes before Friday’s trading deadline in exchange for two minor leaguers, RHP Luis Cessa and RHP Michael Fulmer. Cespedes wasn’t able to get to Queens in time for the Mets’ 2-1, 12-inning win over the Nationals on Friday night but will be in uniform on Saturday. He’ll immediately upgrade an anemic offense that began Friday ranked last in the majors in batting average, slugging percentage and runs scored. Cespedes hit .293 with 18 homers and 61 RBI in an American League-high 102 games this year for the Tigers. Entering play Friday, he ranked third in the AL in doubles (28), fourth in hits (114) and ninth in RBI. He is expected to play left field for the Mets, who will make a roster move to activate Cespedes on Saturday.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to extend his magnificent streak of pitching into a third month on Saturday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Sunday, when he allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out eight over 7 2/3 scoreless innings in the Mets’ 3-2, 10-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his last 12 starts dating back to May 16, deGrom is 7-2 with a 1.37 ERA to lower his overall ERA from a season-high 3.46 to 2.05, the second-best figure in the National League. He has been particularly dominant in his last three starts, during which deGrom has allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out 26 over 21 2/3 innings. In four career starts against the Nationals, deGrom is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA. DeGrom earned the win the last time he opposed the Nationals on July 21, when he allowed two runs over six strong innings in the Mets’ 7-2 victory at Nationals Park.