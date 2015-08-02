1B Lucas Duda recorded his fifth multihomer game of the season, hitting two solo shots in the 3-2 win over Washington on Saturday. It was the 11th mulithomer game oof his career. He became the first Met to hit at least 20 home runs in consecutive seasons since Carlos Beltran and Carlos Delgado had three straight 20-plus homer seasons from 2006-2008. Duda had eight straight hits result in a home run since July 25th through his third at-bat Saturday -- a franchise record.

CF Curtis Granderson extended his on-base streak to 16 straight games with a double on Saturday.

3B David Wright, out since mid-April with a back injury, will be reporting to St. Lucie in a week or so on a rehab assignment.

RHP Tim Stauffer was signedto a minor league contract and assigned to Las Vegas of the PCL