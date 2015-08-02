FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 3, 2015 / 3:24 AM / 2 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Lucas Duda recorded his fifth multihomer game of the season, hitting two solo shots in the 3-2 win over Washington on Saturday. It was the 11th mulithomer game oof his career. He became the first Met to hit at least 20 home runs in consecutive seasons since Carlos Beltran and Carlos Delgado had three straight 20-plus homer seasons from 2006-2008. Duda had eight straight hits result in a home run since July 25th through his third at-bat Saturday -- a franchise record.

CF Curtis Granderson extended his on-base streak to 16 straight games with a double on Saturday.

3B David Wright, out since mid-April with a back injury, will be reporting to St. Lucie in a week or so on a rehab assignment.

RHP Tim Stauffer was signedto a minor league contract and assigned to Las Vegas of the PCL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.