RHP Erik Goeddel (right elbow strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Sunday, when he allowed one run in two-thirds of an inning. Goeddel went on the 15-day disabled list June 12 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 27. He is 0-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 innings over 22 games for the Mets this season.

1B Lucas Duda continued his torrid hitting Sunday, when his two-run homer capped a three-homer, third-inning outburst by the Mets that lifted them to a 5-2 win over the Nationals. The homer was the ninth in the past eight games for Duda -- the most homers any Mets player has ever had in an eight-game span. According to Elias Sports Bureau, only two other players in the past 10 years had eight homers in a nine-game span: Jason Bay in 2006 and Josh Hamilton in 2012. In addition, Duda’s nine homers since the All-Star break lead the majors. Overall this season, Duda is hitting .250 while leading the Mets with 21 homers and 50 RBIs.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (left shoulder/neck discomfort) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 30. Nieuwenhuis received an anti-inflammatory injection Friday but reported no improvement when he tried baseball activities Sunday. He last played Wednesday, when he went 0-for-3 in a 7-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. Nieuwenhuis is hitting .188 with three homers and 13 RBI in 101 at-bats this season between the Mets and the Angels.

LF Michael Conforto was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday prior to the Mets’ 5-2 win over the Nationals. While Conforto was technically on the Las Vegas roster, he only had to come over from his hotel to rejoin the Mets. Conforto was optioned Saturday to make room for OF Yoenis Cespedes but never left town because the Mets were worried about OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis, who has left shoulder and neck discomfort and was placed on the disabled list Sunday. While Conforto didn’t play Sunday, manager Terry Collins said he plans to start Conforto regularly as long as he is in the majors. Conforto, who made his major league debut July 24, is batting .211 with three RBIs in 19 at-bats.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to bounce back from his shortest start as a member of the Mets -- and snap a six-decision losing streak -- on Monday night, when he takes the mound in the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins in Miami. Colon was torpedoed last Wednesday, when he took the loss after giving up six runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out two over just 2 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Padres, 7-3. It was the briefest start for Colon since June 17, 2012, when he gave up eight runs (seven earned) for the Athletics against the Padres. Colon last won on June 12. In seven starts since, he is 0-6 with a 6.16 ERA. His overall ERA is up to 4.96, which was the fourth-highest mark among National League qualifiers entering Sunday. Colon is 5-3 with a 3.48 ERA in eight career starts against Miami. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Marlins on May 31, when he gave up three runs over seven innings in the Mets’ 4-3 victory at Citi Field.

3B David Wright is expected to work out with the Mets during their three-game series in Miami beginning Tuesday, and he may start a rehab assignment thereafter. He has been out since mid-April, first due to a sore right hamstring, then because of spinal stenosis.