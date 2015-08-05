LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) threw a ball Monday for the first time since getting hurt July 6. Matz, 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts, is expected back early next month.

RHP Noah Syndergaard on Monday shared NL Player of the Week honors with Mets 1B Lucas Duda. For the week, Syndergaard went 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA, 18 strikeouts and no walks. He is just the third Mets pitcher -- joining Pedro Martinez in 2005 and Dwight Gooden in 1984 -- to post consecutive starts of at least nine strikeouts, eight innings and no walks. Syndergaard is making a strong run for a potential NL Rookie of the Year award. He is 4-1 with a 1.44 ERA in his past seven starts. He also has 52 strikeouts and 10 walks during that span.

OF Michael Conforto, the Mets’ first-round pick last year, was given the start in left field on Monday -- two days after he was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Conforto delivered Monday, slugging his first career major league homer -- a three-run shot to put the Mets on the board 3-0. It has been a crazy few days for Conforto. After his demotion, Conforto was quickly brought back when OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was placed on the disabled list Sunday due to a pinched nerve in his upper back. Conforto may get demoted again this weekend if OF Michael Cuddyer is ready to return from a knee injury, as expected.

RHP Bartolo Colon had a good start to his season with a 4-1 record and a 3.31 ERA in April. However, he had a 6.00 ERA in May, a 5.40 ERA in June and a 5.20 ERA in July. In fact, in his previous seven starts before Monday, he had an 0-6 record and a 6.16 ERA. On Monday, though, he got his August off to a good start, holding the Marlins to one run in eight innings, securing the win to even his record at 10-10.

LHP Jonathon Niese starts against the Marlins on Tuesday. Niese is still a young man at age 28, but he must feel like a senior citizen -- in addition to being a forgotten guy -- on a Mets rotation dominated by young stars Matt Harvey, 26; Jacob deGrom, 27; and Noah Syndergaard, 22. But Niese, who is signed through 2016 with team options for 2017 and 2018, is still a key part of the starting staff. His record is just 5-9, but he has pitched in tough luck due to his team’s poor offensive play. A case in point is Niese’s performance in June: an 0-3 record in five starts despite a 3.00 ERA. It got better in July, however: a 2-1 record and a 2.87 ERA. Overall this season, his ERA is solid at 3.63, and better than his career mark of 3.84.