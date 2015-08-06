LHP Steven Matz (partially torn left lat muscle) threw a ball Monday for the first time since getting hurt July 6. He is expected back early next month.

LHP Alex Torres was designated for assignment by the Mets after Tuesday’s game, clearing a spot in the bullpen for newly acquired LHP Eric O‘Flaherty. Torres, 27, had no decisions, one save and a 3.15 ERA in 39 appearances for the Mets this season.

RHP Matt Harvey goes for his 10th win Wednesday, which would tie Bartolo Colon for the team lead. It is hard to believe that with all the great arms on the Mets staff, the 42-year-old Colon leads the team in wins. It is also hard to believe that 10 wins would be Harvey’s career high -- he went 3-5 as a rookie and then 9-5 in 2013 before having Tommy John surgery. Harvey’s 2015 win-loss record of 9-7 should be better, but that is mostly a function of the poor run support from a Mets offense that struggled all year until improving within the past two weeks. Harvey, meanwhile, has been consistent, posting the following ERAs: 3.04 in April, 3.15 in May, 2.76 in June and 2.67 in July. His overall ERA is 2.91, and he appears to be trending toward improving that in the direction of his career number of 2.57.

INF Wilmer Flores, despite all of the drama of last week, possesses skill that should not be forgotten. He has a short and compact power stroke, capable of drilling extra-base hits. Flores, who turns 24 on Thursday, has 16 doubles and 11 homers in 2015, his first full year in the majors. He is not a plus defender, but he is versatile enough to play shortstop and second base -- he is better at the latter position. All in all, the Mets should feel fortunate to have kept a young middle infielder with power, passion for his team and potential to improve.

RF Michael Cuddyer is due to return from a knee injury this weekend. But when he does, Cuddyer, the Mets’ big offseason acquisition on a two-year, $21 million contract, may find that he has lost his job as a starter. His OPS this season is .683, which would be his lowest since his rookie season in 2001. His career mark is .806, and he was at .919 and .955 the past two years. Part of that was playing home games in hitter-friendly Colorado. Part of his fall this year was due to his knee injury, and part may be his age catching up to him. But now that the Mets have added Yoenis Cespedes to the outfield, Cuddyer may have to battle for at-bats only vs. lefty pitching, perhaps platooning with Curtis Granderson in right field. Cuddyer has to come back much improved or he will be a pinch hitter and part-time role player.

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty was acquired by the Mets from the A’s for a player to be named for cash. O‘Flaherty was designated for assignment by Oakland on Saturday. He went 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA in 25 relief appearances for the A’s this season. Left-handed hitters batted just .186 against him, while righties hit .420.

LHP Jonathon Niese pitched his 10th quality start in his past 11 outings. He threw 101 pitches in seven innings, allowing four hits, one walk and one run. He struck out six and lowered his ERA to 3.51. Niese, who at age 28 is the second oldest pitcher in the Mets rotation, has pitched in tough luck this year as evidenced by an 0-3 record in June despite a solid 3.00 ERA. It got better in July, however: a 2-1 record and a 2.87 ERA.