SS Wilmer Flores hit an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning that scored the game-winning run. He was 2-for-4 and was robbed of a home run in the sixth inning by Rays LF Grady Sizemore. “I didn’t see it,” Flores said of Sizemore’s catch. “I’ll have to see it. I mean, what can I do?”

RHP Rafael Montero pitched two scoreless innings for Class A Port St. Lucie on Thursday but manager Terry Collins said he’s not ready to return to the majors. “I‘m not sure if it’s mental or what,” Collins said. “He says his arm hurts. If it hurts, it hurts but after watching him (Thursday) he’s not ready.”

RHP Jacob deGrom has allowed two runs or fewer in five straight starts. He gave up two solo home runs but struck out seven on 108 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. It was the first time deGrom has given up two home runs in a game since a May 11 start against the Chicago Cubs.

3B Juan Uribe went 1-for-4 with a 425-foot homer that landed above the outfield bleachers in left field. It’s Uribe’s second home run in as many games and third since being traded to the Mets.

OF Michael Cuddyer will play a second rehab assignment game with Class A Port St. Lucie and return to the Mets on Monday, according to manager Terry Collins. Cuddyer went 0-for-3 with a walk while playing right field all nine innings for Port St. Lucie on Friday.

DH Daniel Murphy went 2-for-4 with a solo home run to right field that tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning. It was Murphy’s first home run off a left-handed pitcher (Jake McGee) since July 1, 2014. Murphy is 8-for-16 with two home runs and a double in his last four games.