RHP Noah Syndergaard continued his struggles on the road going just four innings and giving up five runs on eight hits in a loss Saturday. He is 0-5 with a 5.01 ERA away from home. “I can’t tell you why but all I know is his command of his pitches is not the same as it is at home,” Mets manager Terry Collins said.

1B Lucas Duda went 2-for-4 with two RBIs Saturday and matched his career high with his 27th double of the season. Duda has 10 RBIs in the past seven games.

OF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a run scored Saturday and suffered his first loss since joining the Mets last week. He has five runs scored in the seven games with the Mets since being traded from the Detroit Tigers.

RF Curtis Granderson went 2-for-5 with two home runs to give him 19 for the season in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Rays. He also fouled a ball off his foot later in the game but said he felt like he would be ready to play Sunday. “It just hit the raw part of the foot,” Granderson said. “No padding there or anything.”

OF Michael Cuddyer went 0-for-4 with a walk in his rehab assignment game for Single-A Port St. Lucie.