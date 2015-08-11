LHP Alex Torres, designated for assignment on Wednesday, was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. Torres had a solid 3.15 ERA but walked 26 batters in 34 1/3 innings and allowed lefties to hit .268 against him. Ultimately, the Mets wanted a true lefty specialist, which is why they got Eric O‘Flaherty.

3B Eric Campbell was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas as the Mets activated OF Michael Cuddyer off the disabled list. Campbell was hitting .179 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 61 games with the Mets this season.

OF Michael Cuddyer came off the disabled list on Monday. Cuddyer, 36, missed three weeks with a bruised knee. The Mets apparently plan to platoon him with rookie OF Michael Conforto, who was in the starting lineup Monday against the Colorado Rockies.