LHP Steven Matz (strained left lat) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie on Saturday. Matz hasn’t pitched since July 5, when he threw six shutout innings in a win over the Dodgers. He felt pain in the lat during his next throwing session and was placed on the disabled list July 10. The Mets hope Matz can return to the big league rotation in September so that they can limit the innings of RHP Jacob deGrom, RHP Matt Harvey and RHP Noah Syndergaard. Matz is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts, and he added five RBIs in six at-bats.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to continue his two-month stretch of dominance Tuesday, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the second game of a four-game series against the Rockies at Citi Field. Harvey is coming off perhaps his best start of the season, when he earned the win after allowing a season-low two hits and striking out six while walking none over seven shutout innings Wednesday as the Mets beat the Marlins 8-6. In his past nine starts dating back to June 16, Harvey is 4-3 with a 1.64 ERA and a .195 opponents’ batting average. Over that span, he lowered his ERA from 3.62 to 2.76. Harvey is 1-0 with a 0.60 ERA in two career starts against the Rockies. He recorded his only major league shutout and complete game the last time he opposed Colorado on Aug, 7, 2013, when Harvey twirled a four-hitter in the Mets’ 5-0 win at Citi Field.

INF/OF Eric Campbell was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday afternoon, making room on the roster for LF Michael Cuddyer, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Campbell hit .179 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 61 games spread out over two stints this season with the Mets. He was promoted from Las Vegas on April 15, optioned back to Las Vegas on May 5 and recalled again on May 16.

3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) went 1-for-3 with a run as the designated hitter in his first rehab game for Class A St. Lucie.

Mets 3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) was scheduled to play third base Tuesday for Class A St. Lucie.

LF Michael Cuddyer was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday afternoon, hours before the Mets beat the Rockies 4-2. Cuddyer didn’t play Monday and is expected to split time in left field with rookie Michael Conforto. Cuddyer was placed on the disabled list retroactive to July 22 with a sore left knee and ended up missing 17 games. However, he was hampered by the injury for more than three weeks before he was finally shelved. He has played in just two complete games since June 28. Cuddyer is hitting .250 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 82 games this season.