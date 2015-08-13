The Mets recalled C Anthony Recker from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned C Kevin Plawecki to the same affiliate. Manager Terry Collins said bringing back Recker, the Mets’ backup catcher most of the last three seasons, is an indication that C Travis d‘Arnaud is ready to play almost every day. D‘Arnaud has played only 27 games this season due to two stints on the disabled list.

RHP Noah Syndergaard will look to bounce back from one of the worst starts of his rookie season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Syndergaard took the loss in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings as the Mets fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-4. The Mets staked Syndergaard to a 3-0 lead before he even took the mound, but he gave up four runs in the bottom of the first and surrendered the winning run in the fourth. The five runs allowed were the second most in a start for Syndergaard while the innings pitched tied a career low set twice previously. The loss snapped a seven-start run in which Syndergaard went 4-1 with a 1.44 ERA. Syndergaard has never faced the Rockies.

1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) missed his second straight game Wednesday. Manager Terry Collins said he was hopeful Duda could return to the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Rockies. The back-to-back games missed by Duda mark the first time he has sat out consecutive games since Aug. 27-28, 2013. He is batting .247 this season and leads the Mets with 21 homers and 55 RBIs.

C Anthony Recker was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Las Vegas. Recker’s promotion and the accompanying demotion of C Kevin Plawecki is an indication that starting C Travis d‘Arnaud, who came off the disabled list July 31, is ready to catch almost every day. Recker began the season as the Mets’ backup catcher but has been demoted twice to Las Vegas. He is hitting just .123 with two homers and three RBIs in 57 at-bats for the Mets. He is hitless in his last 20 at-bats dating back to June 3. His last hit was recorded June 3. Recker fared much better at Las Vegas, where he hit .245 with eight homers and 21 RBIs in 94 at-bats.

C Kevin Plawecki was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A Las Vegas. Plawecki’s demotion and the accompanying promotion of longtime backup C Anthony Recker from Las Vegas is an indication that starting C Travis d‘Arnaud, who came off the disabled list July 31, is ready to catch almost every day. With d‘Arnaud limited to just 28 games thus far due to finger and elbow injuries, Plawecki has spent most of the season as the Mets’ regular catcher. He is hitting .228 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 62 games.

3B Juan Uribe reached a milestone Wednesday night, when he reached 1,500 career hits in the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Rockies. Uribe’s 1,500th hit was a sixth-inning single. In his previous at-bat, Uribe delivered an RBI double that scored the first run of the game. He was the second Mets player on Wednesday to reach 1,500 career hits. 1B Michael Cuddyer followed Uribe’s RBI double with a run-scoring single for his 1,500th hit. Uribe, whom the Mets acquired from the Braves on July 24, is hitting .259 with 11 homers and 30 RBIs overall this season, including .191 (9-for-47) with three homers and seven RBIs in 15 games with the Mets.

OF/1B Michael Cuddyer is halfway to 3,000 hits after recording the 1,500th hit of his career Wednesday night in the Mets’ 3-0 win over the Rockies. Cuddyer’s milestone hit was an RBI single in the fourth inning that scored 3B Juan Uribe, who also collected his 1,500th career hit later in the evening. It was the lone hit of the game for Cuddyer, who is 3-for-8 in two games since coming off the disabled list Monday. Cuddyer is batting .253 with eight homers and 31 RBIs in 84 games this season.