The Mets recalled C Anthony Recker from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned C Kevin Plawecki to the same affiliate. Manager Terry Collins said bringing back Recker, the Mets’ backup catcher most of the last three seasons, is an indication that C Travis d‘Arnaud is ready to play almost every day. D‘Arnaud has played only 27 games this season due to two stints on the disabled list.

1B Lucas Duda (stiff back) didn’t play Tuesday in the Mets’ 4-0 win over the Rockies. Manager Terry Collins said he wasn’t concerned about Duda but that with he was going to sit him for a game anyway with the Rockies throwing left-handers on Tuesday and Wednesday. It was the first game Duda has missed since June 12. Duda entered Tuesday with nine homers since the All-Star Break, the second-most in the National League behind Rockies RF Carlos Gonzalez. However, Duda hasn’t homered in his last seven games, a stretch in which he is just 6-for-27 with five RBI and 11 strikeouts. Overall this season, Duda is batting .247 and leads the Mets with 21 homers and 55 RBIs.

RHP Rafael Montero (right rotator cuff inflammation) allowed one run over two innings in a rehab start Tuesday night for Class A St. Lucie. It was his fourth rehab start but his first with a full-season affiliate. He threw six shutout innings for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets. Montero was placed on the disabled list April 30, retroactive to April 29. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five games (one start) for the Mets this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to snap a three-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the third game of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. In his last three starts, deGrom is 0-0 despite compiling a 1.80 ERA and allowing just 17 baserunners (14 hits and three walks) while striking out 22 over 20 innings. He has allowed two runs or less in five straight starts, in nine out of his last 10 appearances and in 16 of 21 starts overall this season. Entering Tuesday, deGrom ranked second in the National League in ERA (2.13). DeGrom won his lone career start against the Rockies last Sept. 9, when he allowed three hits over eight shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 victory at Citi Field.

3B David Wright (spinal stenosis) played third base Tuesday for the first time on his rehab assignment and went 1-for-3 for Single-A St. Lucie. Wright, who began his rehab Monday night by going 1-for-3 for St. Lucie as the designated hitter, played six innings in the field. He is expected to need at least 10 rehab games before the Mets consider bringing him back to the majors. Wright suffered a strained right hamstring April 14 and was diagnosed with spinal stenosis after battling a sore back during his rehab in late May. He is hitting .333 with one homer and four RBI in eight games for the Mets this season.